Watch: Trailer for New John Cena Project with Kevin Hart

John Cena‘s expanse into the world of Hollywood has continued with his latest project with comedy staple Kevin Hart.

Cena’s first foray into acting began in 2006 with the release of The Marine, a film the former WWE Champion had a less-than-favorable response to.

In more recent years, Cena has gone from strength to strength, thanks to roles in major franchises including Fast and Furious and the DC Comics Cinematic Universe.

Die Hart 2

While Cena has becoming a leading man in Hollywood, the 16-time former World Champion has also taken on smaller projects.

This week, the Roku Channel shared a trailer for the upcoming Kevin Hart vehicle “Die Hart 2: Die Harter” which features Hart, Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Ben Schwartz.

Every great action star needs a sequel. @kevinhart4real, @missnemmanuel, @JohnCena, @rejectedjokes and Paula Pell star in Die Hart 2: #DieHarter. Stream free on March 31. pic.twitter.com/NezZ4r77uG — The Roku Channel (@TheRokuChannel) February 28, 2023

The film serves as a sequel to 2020’s Die Hart, which sees Hart’s character try and make a name for himself as an action movie star.

John Cena’s WWE Return

Cena is certainly kept busy with his acting commitments, but the iconic WWE Superstar will soon be back in the ring.

The two-time Royal Rumble winner has been confirmed for next week’s Raw in Boston, MA.

While not confirmed, it is believed that Cena will resume his feud with United States Champion Austin Theory, culminating in a match at WrestleMania 39.

The pair teased a feud in mid-2022, and a match between the pair was rumored for Summerslam 2022 last July, though never transpired.

Cena’s most recent appearance for WWE was on the final SmackDown of 2022, where he and Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.