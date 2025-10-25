WCW Alum Ciclope Opens Up On Health Issues, Set For Surgery

Former WCW wrestler Ciclope has opened up about his health issues, sharing that he will need to undergo surgery. On Instagram, Ciclope, who also works as Halloween, shared that he is dealing with “pressure problems, hyper tense, and a little heart.”

Ciclope also shared an update on “my new bionic knee” as he has been dealing with knee issues. Sharing that he will need surgery, Ciclope will be going under the knife in a month’s time.

Ciclope began his in-ring career in 1987 and his most recent match came in August of this year. He wrestled for WCW from 1996 to 1999. One memorable moment saw Dean Malenko dress up as Ciclope to win a battle royal to earn a title shot for the Cruiserweight Championship. Chris Jericho, the champion at the time, had refused to allow Malenko into the match, making the disguise necessary.

Outside WCW, Ciclope has competed for several promotions, including holding gold in CMLL, Lucha Libre AAA, Xtreme Pro Wrestling, and beyond. Now, his latest battle is for his health and we wish him the best on his ongoing issues.