“We Missed You” – Road Dogg Sends Message To Billy Gunn After DX Reunites On WWE RAW

Degeneration X reunited tonight on RAW and celebrated 25 years in WWE. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac were on tonight’s show but AEW star Billy Gunn was not.

The group drove down the entrance ramp on a mini-tank at the end of the show. X-Pac gave a shoutout to Chyna to begin the promo. Road Dogg grabbed the microphone and had the crowd chant Billy Gunn’s name.

Corey Graves joked on commentary that Billy Gunn is doing something with “office supplies” now, a reference to The Acclaimed scissoring catchphrase.

Shawn Michaels joked that if we are out here again in 25 years, please put DX out of their misery. Triple H fired up the crowd one final time as RAW went off the air.

Road Dogg Sends Message To Billy Gunn After WWE RAW

After WWE RAW went off the air, Road Dogg took to Twitter to send a message to the member of Degeneration X who couldn’t make it to RAW tonight. Road Dogg said that he survived the promo tonight and joked that it was touch and go for a minute. He then tagged Billy Gunn in the post and said that they missed him tonight on RAW.

I survived…… and for a minute it was touch and go!! We missed you@RealBillyGunn#WWERaw#DX25 @youdidntknowpod

The Acclaimed captured the AEW Tag Team Championships at Dynamite: Grand Slam from former WWE stars Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee. Billy Gunn hit Swerve with a Fameasser after the match. The Acclaimed celebrated “National Scissoring Day” on last week’s edition of Dynamite but Swerve interrupted, likely leading to The Acclaimed versus Swerve In Our Glory III in the weeks ahead.