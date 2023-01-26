Wes Lee is one of the most athletic talents on the current NXT roster. Though he didn’t start out as such and according to the current NXT North American Champion himself, a lot of the things he is able to do are self-taught.

The 34 year old was recently interviewed on The Mark Moses Show. Wes was asked if he has always been this athletic. Replying to it, the high-flying star revealed that he couldn’t play a lot of sports during his childhood due to a heart condition:

“So my mother was rather protective of me growing up. I was a smaller kid growing up, so I didn’t really have the opportunity to play too many sports, basketball was out of the question. Football was somewhat out of the question as well because I was born with a heart murmur. So there were a lot of medical reasons why I could not play sports.”

Heart murmur is a condition where blood does not flow through heart valves how it should. It could cause serious problems in many patients but some do have the ability to live a normal life without getting surgery for it. The NXT star did not mention going through one.

Old Mattresses and Love For Professional Wrestling

The former Impact Wrestling star then revealed how he honed his athletic ability and learned to wrestle. According to Wes Lee, it became possible by ignoring the disclaimers before wrestling shows:

“So a lot of the things that I ended up learning were self-taught from either movies or just from common knowledge between shared friends. I lived in an area where I had many athletic friends as well. Tumbling was a thing that we used to do in our neighbourhood. We’d grab old mattresses and sit them out, run and jump off of those and practice our flips. So that was the way that I really honed in on my athletic ability was starting out on that.

Then that led to the growth of my love for professional wrestling and sports entertainment. Once that happened, I started to you know, not listen to the disclaimer at the very beginning of our shows and stuff like that of not trying this at home. That was the early stages of me, breaking into the love of professional wrestling and starting to really expand on my expertise when it comes to my athleticism.”

You can check out Wes Lee’s full interview below:

