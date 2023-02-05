Wes Lee Retains North American Title at WWE NXT Vengeance Day

WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee put his championship on the line in a defense against Dijak at Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day.

The bout opened the show and was a fast paced bout with both stars getting time to shine. Lee got the early start before Dijak took over. Lee had a close near fall when hitting a brainbuster. The two did some near falls down the stretch.

Lee reversed a powerbomb with a hurricanrana and Dijak had a nasty landing. Lee hit his finisher for a near fall.

Lee went over with a head kick after interference by Tony D’Angelo and Stacks. This was a big upset as Dijak was over a -300 favorite to win the title.

Lee became the champion in his first reign when he defeated Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, Nathan Frazer and Von Wagner in a five-man ladder match on October 22, 2022 at Halloween Havoc in Orlando, Florida.

Dijak returned from a hiatus after he was sent back to NXT from the main roster following a run as T-Bar a few months ago where he has had his eyes on Lee’s North American Title.

WWE holds the fallout episode from this show of NXT on Tuesday. It will be interesting to see if WWE continues this feud or goes in a different direction. Either way, they put on one heck of a match that delivered.

What are your thoughts on Lee retaining the North American Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.