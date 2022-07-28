What Does Triple H Have In Store for Seth Rollins at SummerSlam?

Seth Rollins is currently without a match for Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event from Nashville, TN.

Rollins was scheduled to face Riddle on the show, but the match has been postponed after Rollins attacked Riddle on Raw. According to WWE’s storyline, Riddle sustained a ‘brachial plexus’ injury (a stinger) and is not cleared to compete this weekend.

Following the announcement that his SummerSlam match is off, Rollins took to social media to apologize to fans.

“For anyone who purchased a ticket to SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize,” he wrote. “I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday.”

Triple H is Listening

The tweet caught the attention of Triple H, WWE’s new Head of Talent Relations and creative. Triple H informed Rollins, “I hear you!”

Johnny Gargano at SummerSlam?

WWE has yet to announce a new match for Rollins, but speculation is rampant that Triple H will make a call to an old friend to fill in for Riddle.

This is purely speculation at this point, but the prevailing theory is that we’ll see free agent (and former NXT Champion) Johnny Gargano return to WWE to battle Rollins.

Gargano was believed to be “too small” to succeed on the main roster when he made the difficult decision to leave WWE late last year. Of course, there’s now a new regime in place. Gargano thrived under Triple H in NXT, so he’d have a much better shot on Raw or SmackDown with Triple H in charge of creative. Stay tuned!