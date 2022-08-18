Watch: Kenny Omega’s Promo After AEW Dynamite Ended

Kenny Omega made a not-so-surprising return on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. After a week of speculation, Omega was revealed to be the Young Bucks partner in their first round match of the Trios World Championship tournament.

The reunited Elite defeated Andrade El Idolo, Rush, Dragon Lee to advance to the second round. Following their loss, Andrade and Rush turned on Dragon Lee, effectively ending that short-lived alliance.

After AEW Dynamite went off the air, Kenny Omega addressed the live crowd. He broke character and discussed his long road to recovery, doubting himself along the way, what keeps him motivated and what the future holds for him and The Elite.

After Dynamite Ended

Kenny Omega has been healing from a slew of injuries and procedures over the past 9 months. However long its been, it’s been pretty grueling. Many times, he questioned himself. He questioned if he’d be able to come back to AEW and perform at the highest level.

He admits it will take him a while to catch up to the Young Bucks and what they can do in the ring. It may be a while before he can challenge for a singles title again, but this is a work in progress and he’s very glad that everyone is joining him on this journey.

Omega told the audience, “Don’t get it confused I’m not a good guy. I might even cheat to win every now and then. But one thing that I will say, is when we’re in this ring, you’re getting a genuine Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Elite performance from the genuine Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.”

“We’re not pretending to be something we’re not. We’re not a tribute act. We’re not a parody. We’re not selfish and we’re not in this for selfish means or for selfish gains.”

Omega said The Elite is here to leave a legacy. That legacy is not about titles or match ratings or money. The Elite is here to change the world by changing wrestling.

They’re going to give fans the best wrestling in the world. That’s always been their mission statement. As long as The Elite are in AEW, they vow to give fans variety every time they perform. Win lose or draw, you’ll always get their best effort.

The Best is Yet to Come

Early Thursday morning, the Best Bout Machine provided additional commentary on his long road to recovery.

Omega admits he isn’t 100% just yet, stating, “the pieces aren’t all there yet.”

He does not want to be the weak link on his trios team, but is certain that he and the Young Bucks have a real chance at becoming the first AEW World Trios Champions.

Omega also teased that we haven’t seen him at his best, which is quite a statement, considering the success he’s attained in his career.

“I’ll surpass where I was at,” he wrote. “I’ll surpass everyone.”