Watch: Who Faced Bobby Lashley After SmackDown Went Off Air

This week’s episode of SmackDown featured some big developments including the first official tease for the Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns match at Crown Jewel.

The main event of the show was an action-packed fatal four-way match that saw The Brawling Brutes defeating three other teams to become the new #1 contender for the Unified tag titles.

Though the action didn’t end here for the crowd in the Honda Center, Anaheim, CA, and they got to see another match after SmackDown went off air.

First Ronda Rousey who was part of the show early on came out to address the crowd. Natalya interfered and attacked Rousey from behind. The former UFC star, however, managed to get the upper hand at the end.

After this segment, Bobby Lashley came out to defend his title in a dark match at SmackDown. Mr. Money In The Bank Theory was his opponent.

Lashley successfully defended his title against the young star before his title defense on Monday. You can check out a video capturing both the segments below:

Triple H has been trying to bring relevancy back to the mid-card titles since taking over creative. Lashley has defended his title in a number of exciting matches in the past few weeks and in the spree, he will be facing Seth Rollins on Raw.