What Happened with Drew McIntyre & Sheamus After WWE SmackDown?

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were unsuccessful in their bid to become Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, and that was just the start of a bad night.

In the main event, McIntyre and Sheamus faced The Usos for the gold but came up short against the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions.

This match had originally been scheduled for weeks in advance but didn’t take place when McIntyre was medically disqualified.

After SmackDown

Following this setback, McIntyre and Sheamus (now going by the unfortunate moniker the Banger Bros.) were trying to recover in the ring.

After SmackDown went off the air, the pair of former WWE Champions were attacked by the Viking Raiders.

Erik and Ivar laid out both men with Ragnaroks (their name for the double powerbomb) and after exiting the ring, had a moment with Valhalla (Sarah Logan.)

With this attack, it appears that the Banger Bros. will be sticking together for the time being.

What Else Happened?

This week’s SmackDown was the first of the new year, and WWE looked to kick off the blue brand’s 2023 with a bang.

SmackDown also saw Top Dolla and Hit Row turn heel, attacking Ricochet after the One and Only’s Royal Rumble qualifier victory over Dolla.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match for the Rumble was confirmed as Roman Reigns will defend against Kevin Owens.

New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair kicked off her latest reign with a successful title defense against Sonya Deville.