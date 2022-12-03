What Happened with the House of Black After AEW Rampage?

The House of Black proved that they are back and better than ever after this week’s AEW Rampage went off the air.

In September, both Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews announced they were taking separate breaks from AEW, which some believed at the time was a sign of a WWE return.

Instead, both men returned on the November 23, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, realigning with Julia Hart and Brody King.

After Rampage

In the main event of last night’s Rampage, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy retained his title in a Lumberjack match against QT Marshall.

A huge brawl broke between the lumberjacks after the match and when the lights went out, the House of Black emerged and cleared the ring of the performers.

After the show, the beatdown continued, with Brandon Cutler, who was taping the action on his Cutler Cam being singled out by the stable.

Brody King attacked Cutler from behind and put him through the table with a huge powerbomb.

Black told the fallen Cutley that while he has no problem with him, he has problems with those he associates with.

The trio walked away with Excalibur noting on commentary that the House of Black has declared war on AEW.

The House of Black Vs. The Elite

Black’s reference to those Culter associates with is a clear nod to the Elite, and the tease of a potential feud between the two stables.

Like the House of Black, the Elite only returned to AEW programming recently after being suspended for their roles in the All Out backstage fight.

Right now, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are 2-1 down in a best-of-seven series with AEW Trios Tag Champions Death Triangle.