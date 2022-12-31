What Happened with John Cena After WWE SmackDown Went Off the Air?

John Cena was in a particularly thankful mood after this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX wrapped up.

In the main event of the show, Cena teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

This marked Cena’s first match with WWE in 2022, and carries on the tradition of having at least one televised match for the promotion each year which began in 2002.

After the Show

Unhappy with their loss, the Bloodline attacked Cena and Owens once SmackDown went off the air.

In videos shared by fans who were in Tampa for the show, Zayn and the Usos can be seen beating down Owens and Cena, until Drew McIntyre and the Brawling Brutes make the save.

With the tides turned, Cena and Owens are able to make quick work of the remaining Bloodline members, with Zayn taking a stunner from Owens and AA from Cena.

After Friday’s #WWE #SmackDown went off the air with John Cena, The Bloodline and … pic.twitter.com/CP8tN4CEbP — SEScoops (@sescoops) December 31, 2022

After that, Cena spoke to the crowd in Tampa, and thanked the fans for coming to the show.

Addressing his 20-year record of having at least one match a year, Cena also thanked every WWE Superstar he’s been able to share the ring with.

Cena once again thanked the fans for giving him the gift of letting him step in the ring for the past two decades.

What’s Next for Big Match John?

John Cena’s 20-year record was nearly broken this year, but the 16-time WWE World Champion won’t have to worry about this in 2023.

It has been reported that the current plan for Cena at WrestleMania 39 is to face Logan Paul, who is currently recovering from his injury suffered at WWE Crown Jewel.

Paul told listeners of his ImPaulsive podcast earlier this year that he had pitched a match with Cena to WWE’s Head of Creative Triple H.