What Happened After June 6 WWE Raw Went Off The Air

The cameras have stopped rolling for the June 6 episode of WWE Raw and here’s what happened after the show.

This week’s Monday Night Raw took place inside the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. Things got started with a promo from Cody Rhodes with him stating he still has his sights set on Money in the Bank despite being scheduled for surgery this week.

Seth Rollins made his way out to give his “respect” to Cody. It was all a ruse as Rollins returned with a sledgehammer to attack “The American Nightmare.”

Fans also got to see a new member of The Judgment Day enter the faction, while the group’s leader was kicked out.

After The Show

There was no dark match once WWE Raw went off the air. Instead, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair addressed the crowd.

She had been sitting ringside for the fatal four-way number one contender match. Rhea Ripley ended up winning that match and she will be getting the next title opportunity.

WWE also held its Raw Talk show. During the show, Riddle vowed to show up on the June 10 episode of SmackDown. He also said that eventually, he will take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.