What Happened with Kenny Omega After AEW Dynamite Went Off the Air?

This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite took place in Chicago, Illinois, and served as the go-home show for the All Out 2022 Pay Per View this Sunday.

Last night’s episode saw the main event of All Out be confirmed that AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley will defend against CM Punk.

In the main event of this week’s Dynamite, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks defeated the United Empire to advance to the finals of the AEW Trios Tag Title Tournament.

The other finalists will be determined on tomorrow night’s Rampage, with the finals scheduled for All Out.

After the Show

Once AEW Dynamite went off the air, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks remained in the ring to the delight of the crowd. He spoke about how great it was to be in Chicago, which he called the birthplace of AEW.

The former AEW World Champion also said that it had become a privilege and a purpose to provide an alternative (though didn’t reference WWE by name) in professional wrestling.

While speaking about the upcoming Trios Tournament finals, Omega and the Bucks were attacked by the United Empire.

Grabbing the microphone, Will O’Spreay said that things between himself and Omega aren’t over by a long shot, before continuing his attack with a steel chair.

Despite the best efforts of the Young Bucks to protect their tag-team partner, the two were attacked, and the United Empire only left after Ospreay relieved an elbow to Omega.

After the attack, Omega was helped to the back by officials at ringside.