What Happened with Matt Hardy After AEW Dynamite Went Off the Air?

The action didn’t end when this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air.

Last night’s episode aired from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, and saw Tony Khan‘s promotion continue on the road to Full Gear.

The show is most notable for the debut of WWE Hall of Famer ‘Double J’ Jeff Jarrett, who has signed as the promotion’s Director of Business Development.

Joe and Wardlow

In the main event of the show, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe put his title on the line against Brian Cage.

In an unsurprisingly physical match, Joe got the win via submission, but he was attacked by the Gates of Agony and other members of The Embassy.

The show ended with TNT Champion Wardlow running the group off, before being attacked by Powerhouse Hobbs, who ended AEW Dynamite by raising the title in the air.

According to several fan reports, Powerhouse Hobbs went backstage while the referee checked on Wardlow after the show.

Samoa Joe got back into the ring and shook hands with Wardlow, and the two champions raised hands before leaving.

Matt Hardy

After Wardlow and Joe left, Tony Khan came out and introduced Matt Hardy, but the pair were interrupted by Stokely Hathaway and The Firm.

Hathaway told Khan to go to the bank because he owns the contracts for Private Party and Matt, who he called “Matthew Hardy.”

Ethan Page told Hardy that he isn’t going to help him, and touted himself as a future AEW World Champion.

While Page and W. Morrisey’s backs were turned, Hardy hit Hathaway with a Twist Of Fate to send the crowd home happy.