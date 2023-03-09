What Happened with Powerhouse Hobbs After AEW Dynamite Went Off the Air?

New AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs had some choice words for the fans after this week’s episode of Dynamite went off the air.

In the main event of the show, Hobbs dethroned Wardlow to capture the TNT title, marking Hobbs’ first championship as part of AEW.

The Powerhouse had earned an opportunity at the gold the previous week by winning the Face of the Revolution Ladder match.

After Dynamite

Hobbs defeated Wardlow in a Falls Count Anywhere match, albeit thanks to the assist of QT Marshall.

Marshall attacked Wardlow with a steel chair and a low blow, and he and Hobbs would double power-bomb the former champion to end the match.

After the show, Marshall told the Sacramento crowd that he and Hobbs were going to go celebrate in a real city, before handing the mic to the Champion.

Hobbs shared the sentiment, saying that he was going to get out of Sacramento and head back to Oakland.

The new AEW TNT Champion called his win new chapter of the Book of Hobbs and told the crowd to kiss his “black a**” before leaving.

TNT Championship

This may be Hobbs’ first reign as TNT Champion, but the title belt he won wasn’t the one Wardlow had been holding.

Prior to his title loss, Wardlow informed fans that his rental car had been broken into and the TNT Championship had been one of the items stolen.

Wardlow also had his ring gear stolen, which is why the now-former champion was wearing a makeshift attire for his title defense against Hobbs.