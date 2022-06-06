What Happened After WWE Hell in a Cell Went Off The Air

WWE Hell in a Cell has wrapped up and fans got to see one-half of the main event give a passionate speech.

The premium live event took place inside Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 5. In the main event, Cody Rhodes took on Seth Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

There was a lot of chatter going into this match and it had to do with Cody Rhodes’ injury. One night before the event, it was announced at a live show that “The American Nightmare” was injured.

Reports surfaced revealing that Cody suffered a pectoral tear but the severity of the injury wasn’t known. WWE ended up announcing that Rhodes tore the tendon completely off the bone.

Cody Rhodes Addresses Crowd

Cody Rhodes gutted out the injury and wrestled as advertised. His right pectoral muscle looked gruesome but his performance remained on point.

He pinned Rollins after delivering two straight Cross Rhodes’ followed by a sledgehammer shot.

Twitter user Sawyer Carr was in attendance and he captured footage of Cody addressing the crowd once the cameras stopped rolling.

Here’s another look at what happened after Hell in a Cell, via @ManyFacedHeel: