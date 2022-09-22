What Was The Original AEW ALL OUT PPV Going To Be?

Last night’s AEW Grand Slam Dynamite saw Jon Moxley capture his third-world title under the AEW banner, a definite departure from the company’s original booking plans following a number of issues with former champion, CM Punk.

The Second City Saint broke his foot shortly after winning the world title from Adam Page at May’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which was going to kickstart a renewed Summer of Punk, and would have seen him walk into ALL OUT 2022 holding the top prize. While Punk managed to reclaim the gold at ALL OUT from Moxley, the original booking plan would have seen him face one of his most recent rivals.

CM Punk vs. MJF III Was Originally Going To Headline ALL OUT 2022

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, Punk was originally going to be defending the AEW world title against MJF. This would have been the two top stars third meeting, with each holding a victory over the other. MJF handed Punk his first loss on Dynamite thanks to an assist from Wardlow. Punk would get his revenge at Revolution in a critically acclaimed Dog-Collar matchup.

It was not specified in the report whether MJF’s temporary hiatus would have played out the way it did on television. MJF has since won the Casino Ladder Match, and has the right to challenge for the AEW world title whenever he pleases.

