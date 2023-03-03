What Would Tony Khan Need To Do To Make WWE Purchase Happen?

Tony Khan has multiple wrestling promotions to his name, and is the owner of All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor next in line to run WWE?

Since Vince McMahon‘s return to WWE in January 2023, the billionaire has been focused on finding a new owner for the promotion and is reportedly hoping to sell for around $9 billion.

Though several names were reported as potential buyers, many have dropped out of the race, including UFC parent company Endeavor, and Comcast.

Tony Khan

At this time, AEW President Tony Khan remains a possible buyer of WWE and has expressed interest in the company.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted Khan buying WWE is possible under the correct circumstances.

Meltzer said that Khan would need “a lot of partners” which is not out of the realm of possibility.

It was reiterated that Khan has expressed interest, saying that he is watching the WWE situation very closely, but no deal has been offered at this time.

Saudi Arabia

With Comcast, considered by many to be the favorite, seemingly out of the running, many believe it is just a matter of time before the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund buys WWE.

It has been reported that the Saudi PIF had already purchased WWE, though those reports were quickly debunked.

On his show, Meltzer said that other than the Saudis and the Khan family, nobody else has publicly expressed interest in buying WWE.

Speaking about the $9 billion asking price, Meltzer said that if the Saudis have agreed to this “highly inflated figure” then it’s unlikely anyone will match them.