Wheel of Fortune WWE Episode to feature Big E, Bianca Belair & More

WWE is taking over the game show world.

Several top WWE stars have filmed for the famous ‘Wheel of Fortune’ game show. Filmed at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside the New Day led a star-studded episode of the popular game show.

Joining the trio of champions was Big E, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Maryse, Natalya, and Carmella. The WWE stars were paired off with select fans over the duration of the taping.

Photos and Videos of WWE Invading Wheel of Fortune

Liv Morgan and Natalya also gave fans a peak behind the curtain of the show’s tapings.

Wheel of many fortunes ??



& guys are you kidding me look at Vanna White ? ICONIC pic.twitter.com/lMm4JJ1xOy — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) February 2, 2023

I had the best day!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/029aY84QYp — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 2, 2023

In late 2022, WWE unveiled that fans could apply to be part of the company’s involvement with Wheel of Fortune. WWE announced that fans would compete alongside their favorite stars with a chance to win various prizes.

The company officially stated:

“Winning teams will secure fabulous rewards such as a trip to WrestleMania and other exclusive WWE prize packages.”

Wheel of Fortune History

Wheel of Fortune first aired in January 1975 and has recorded over 7,000 episodes. Spin-offs of the show, including a celebrity edition have been aired due to the show’s massive success. Several WWE stars and personalities have appeared on the show over the years including The Miz, Maria Menounos, Snoop Dogg, and Drew Carey.

While not having an official airdate, it’s been reported that the episode is set to air sometime in March.

SEScoops will provide any updates on a possible airdate as it becomes available.