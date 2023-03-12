Who Will Induct Rey Mysterio Into the WWE Hall of Fame?

One of the biggest names in Mexican wrestling will make his return to WWE to induct Rey Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame.

It was confirmed this week that Mysterio will be the first inductee into this year’s class, after a celebrated career both in and out of WWE.

The three-time former World Champion is also a WWE Grand Slam winner, Royal Rumble winner and has held various accolades outside of WWE.

Inductor

With such a lengthy and celebrated career, there is no shortage of wrestlers who’d make sense to induct Rey into the Hall of Fame.

The Los Angeles Times reported this week that Konnan will be doing the honors, and in a tweet, Dave Meltzer confirmed that report.

Meltzer explained that Rey personally asked for Konnan and the company approved it, adding that it was “the only choice.

Konnan will be inducting Rey into the Hall of Fame. Rey asked for him and the company approved it. As noted last night, to me it was the only choice. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) March 11, 2023

In the early 90s, Konnan was brought into the WWF to play the Max Moon character but would leave the promotion after three televised matches.

In interviews, Konnan has said the cost of the costume ($13,000, equivalent to $27,000 today) immediately caused friction with the company’s higher-ups.

Konnan and the Mysterios

In WCW and in Mexico, Rey and Konnan worked together, but the latter has kept a close eye on the Mysterio family.

It has been reported that Konnan has been helping Dominik Mysterio throughout his career, but especially since his heel turn last September in Cardiff.

Konnan is a godfather to Dominik, and many have said that Dom’s ex-con attire and character have been influenced by Konnan.