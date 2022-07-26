Why WWE Opened RAW With Logan Paul & Miz Brawl (Report)

This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW opened up right into a brawl between The Miz and Logan Paul.

Typically, WWE opts to open up their shows with a big Superstar coming out to cut a promo. However, when RAW went live on the USA Network this week, Miz and Paul were already smack in the middle of exchanging blows inside the ring before WWE officials came out to separate them.

The Reason Logan Paul & Miz Opened RAW

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, this was done for a reason. WWE knew the first time fans saw Logan Paul would likely be when he received the heaviest amount of boos.

To avoid that be broadcasted, WWE opted to have had that part happen off-air, and simply start the show with the action already under way. There were reports that Paul did, in fact, receive heavy boos when making his entrance before the show went live.

Paul did appear later on in the show again, hosting his Impaulsive segment with The Miz and Maryse. That segment ended with Ciampa and Miz beating Paul down, concluding with Miz nailing Paul with the Skull Crushing Finale.

After Miz hit Paul, there was a chant of “one more time.” Paul signed a WWE contract shortly after making his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. There, he worked as a heel, teaming with Miz and defeating The Mysterios.

However, after that match, Miz hit Paul with the Skull Crushing Finale, turning on him. WWE has essentially been trying to turn Paul babyface ever since.