Will Ospreay Discusses Potential Crossover Match With Seth Rollins

Will Ospreay seems to be interested in a crossover match with WWE‘s Seth Rollins.

Ospreay recently spoke with Sportkeeda’s WrestleBinge on a variety of topics, including a potentially crossover match with WWE’s “Architect.” He noted that Rollins is more than welcome to make the trip over to Japan to settle their differences.

“I think it would be good to — I mean, obviously all the smoke is cleared between myself and Seth. But like, there’s always that desire or want to see two guys just beat the crap out of one another, right? So if Seth’s still got a bit of an issue, then I’ve got a bit of an issue. So he’s more than welcome to come over to Japan.”

Back in 2019, Rollins and Ospreay found themselves in a Twitter back-and-forth that apparently developed some bad blood between the pair. Ospreay has seemingly noted that the issues have now subsided, but a match between them would still be interesting.

Recently, Ospreay dropped the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As for Rollins, he failed to capture the United States Championship from Austin Theory on Monday Night RAW this week.

He also apparently suffered an injury during the bout, meaning any potential matchup between Ospreay and Rollins won’t be happening anytime soon.

Quotes via 411Mania