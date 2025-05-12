Will Ospreay Explains What AEW Could Learn From NJPW’s Presentation, Full Hard Cam Comment

Will Ospreay believes AEW could learn something from NJPW.

The high-flying star recently had an interview with the Daily Star to promote the 2025 Forbidden Door PPV set for The O2 Arena in London on August 24, 2025. The PPV will see stars from the American and Japanese promotions battling each other.

Ospreay, who has a long history in NJPW, was asked what tips would he give to the AEW roster about working with Japanese talents, now that he is a representative of the promotion owned by Tony Khan. The former IWGP World Champion explained that Japanese matches are paced very differently and claimed that it’s something that AEW could learn from the promotion:

“Just the pacing is a lot different. I would say AEW has found itself in a position with TV wrestling where the foot is on the gas pedal constantly. With New Japan, it’s more explosive. So they like they take those short bursts of explosivity, which makes the match a little bit more dramatic. Then when it comes down, it’s all about the emotion and like the exchanges, going blow for blow with guys. That make their matches way more meaningful. I think the one thing that a lot of AEW could learn from New Japan is presentation. The way that they present their wrestling show is leaps and bounds over any wrestling show going.”

Mine And In Any Other Professional Wrestling: Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay then explained that Japanese wrestling puts a lot of focus on the emotions of the match, and he loves that style of wrestling more. Contrary to the viral quote going around, Ospreay did not mention WWE while discussing the topic and explained that he hates the use of the default hard came angle, even in his own matches: