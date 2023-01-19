Will Ospreay Would ‘Love’ Match With Seth Rollins

Will Ospreay still wants to share the ring with WWE‘s Seth Rollins.

Ospreay has been very vocal about his desire to wrestle against WWE’s “Architect” in recent weeks. He was asked about these aspirations during a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette.

Despite the fact that both men are currently wrestling for different promotions, Ospreay says he wants to make it work while the potential window for such an arrangement is still open.

“I would love to do it. I liked Seth before he was Seth. I liked him when he was Tyler Black. I used to think he was a good wrestler in Ring of Honor, and I think he still is a good wrestler. So if there was a chance of making it work, I’d absolutely love to make it work.

“It’s just, we are bound by contractual obligations that say that we can’t do it. But I don’t know. I feel like the doors are slowly opening to other exports, and maybe things can happen here and there. But I don’t know. A little bit, like someone opened a window, but not the good window, like that little small bathroom [window].”

The history between the two men began back in 2019, when a Twitter feud between Ospreay and Rollins broke out. Since, Ospreay himself has said that he’s put that behind him, however, he can’t ignore that there’s a story to be told inside the ring given the history.

However, given the current state of confusion surrounding WWE at the moment, any such crossover bout likely won’t be in the cards any time soon.

