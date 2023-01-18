William Regal Addresses What He Didn’t Like About His AEW Run

William Regal now serves as WWE Vice President of Global Talent Relations following his departure from AEW earlier this month.

Regal spent the majority of 2022 under the banner of AEW where he worked as the manager for the Blackpool Combat Club.

His AEW debut came at AEW Revolution last March, where he helped bring Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson together before recruiting Wheeler Yuta to their ranks. Claudio Castagnoli followed suit in the months after, and the Blackpool Combat Club was a force.

While speaking on Distraction Pieces Podcast, Regal noted that he felt his final moments in AEW were too focused on himself as he turned on Moxley to help MJF beat him for the AEW World Heavyweight Title at Full Gear in November.

His AEW Tenure

“In the last months of AEW, it was getting far too much about me. It should have been about the talent I was with, not about me,” Regal said (h/t Fightful). “I’m quite happy being in the background. I’ve had my run. I couldn’t have had a better last few months as far as TV and doing that, but I didn’t go there with that intention. The intention was to do something different, and it started off the way it did, but I didn’t expect it to end up being this thing that it was for the last seven months where I just became talent. I went there with a different plan because I was asked to go there to help out in a different capacity, and that never transpired.”

Regal wanted to return to WWE to be with his son in NXT, who wrestles under the Charlie Dempsey name.

Regal’s WWE return cannot appear on television until 2024, something he’s okay with after his run in AEW. He noted he’s happy not to be in the spotlight. He thinks it shouldn’t be about him but rather the active in-ring talent.