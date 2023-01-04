William Regal is Officially Back With WWE (Report)

William Regal has returned to WWE in an official capacity.

His previous title with the company had been WWE Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. He was released from WWE on January 5, 2022, due to budget cuts, along with several others who were part of Triple H’s team in NXT.

According to a report from PWInsider, Regal is back with WWE as of this morning and is set to be a vice president, although his actual job title has not yet been revealed.

How We Got Here

Regal joined AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6, 2022, before he officially announced his departure on December 30, 2022.

AEW President Tony Khan previously revealed the details behind Regal’s AEW release during an ROH Final Battle press conference on December 12, 2022. According to Khan, Regal wanted to return to WWE to be with his friends and work with his son, who wrestles in NXT as Charlie Dempsey.

Regal had the following to say about his time in AEW.

“Yesterday was my last official day with @AEW. I’d like to thank @TonyKhan, Megha and all the hard working crew. Contrary to people who’ve never spoken to me or have their information from people who don’t know me or are trying to make themselves noticed, I had a lovely time working there and had a great time. Lots of talented Wrestlers, and lovely people to work for. To my fellow BCC members, it was a special, albeit brief few months but it cemented our already strong friendship. To everyone there, thank you for welcoming me. Best wishes.”

Regal and Triple H have been friends for years. In his previous stint, Regal was Triple H’s, right-hand man.