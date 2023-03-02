William Regal’s New Role with WWE is a Perfect Fit for the Wrestling Genius

New information is coming out regarding industry veteran William Regal‘s recent return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Regal made his return to WWE on January 4 in the position of Vice President of Global Talent Development. Prior to that, he had a stint with AEW as the on-air mentor of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Regal had asked AEW/ROH President Tony Khan to be let out of his deal with the promotion early so he could return to WWE to work with Triple H again and to be in NXT with his son, who wrestles as Charles Dempsey. He also revealed what he disliked about his AEW run.

William Regal was written off AEW programming during an edition of Dynamite when AEW World Champion MJF attacked him with brass knuckles from behind. This was after Regal turned on Jon Moxley by costing him the title by helping MJF win it from him at Full Gear.

William Regal’s Role in WWE

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has provided some additional details regarding Regal’s new role in WWE. Regal has been at every RAW and Smackdown taping since returning.

The report states that Regal watches and takes notes on every match and meets with talent afterwards to provide coaching on how they can improve their matches. Feedback includes advice on how they can improve their ‘selling’ and physicality.

Regal previously worked with Triple H as an on-screen General Manager for the NXT brand. He also had his duties in recruiting up-and-coming talents. He ended his 22-year run with WWE when he was released from the Stamford-based company in January 2022. As it seems, Regal is having a great time in WWE following his return.