AEW is in Los Angeles at The Forum for Dynamite. Being in LA, they brought in some local talent to wrestle on AEW Dark.

That local talent happens to be a former IMPACT X-Division and NWA National Heavyweight champion.

Willie Mack’s AEW Debut

Willie Mack

Willie Mack faced former Lucha Underground foe, Brian Cage.

Willie Mack got a huge pop appearing on AEW DARK!!! representing south central LA !!!! Hell yes!!!???? pic.twitter.com/41thCsXSoh — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) January 12, 2023

Mack’s AEW debut comes just six days after his MLW debut against Jacob Fatu.

AEW Dark airs on Tuesdays at 7 PM ET on YouTube.