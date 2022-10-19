WOW Star Jesse Jones Talks AJ Mendez, New Season

Jesse Jones is here to make wrestling great again. WOW (Women Of Wrestling) to be exact as the promotion enjoys a rebirth with huge syndication clearance across the country and beyond. The proud Bardstown, Kentucky native wasted no time letting her intentions known on the microphone to creator David Mclane. She wants gold around her waist.

Jones even beat Foxxy Fierce and Ice Cold solo to prove a point that she belongs in the women’s tag team title mix. The veteran took time out from raising hell to talk about this new incarnation of WOW in this SEScoops interview.

WOW has so much reach with syndication. Talk a little about what it has been like. How would compare the feel, and the atmosphere this time around from what we’ve seen from WOW in the past?

Jesse Jones: There is a lot of excitement. There is a lot of buzz. Everybody is just ready to make a statement. We’re ready to make everyone feel like, “Wow, these women are entertaining and can wrestle.”

Of course, new this season is AJ Mendez. What do you think she bring? She brings such a big fanbase. How has it been interacting with her?

It’s amazing. I totally attribute AJ basically giving the women the platform they have now. She is the person who tweeted to give women a chance. That really got the ball rolling for the women’s revolution. I think of her in the locker room as someone who has done so much and can learn from. She also has this huge fan base where it can be, “AJ supports this. Let’s see what this is about.” I think that her fans are going to be happy. She loves being there. She loves being a part of WOW. I love having people like AJ there who I can learn from, talk to, and ask questions. It’s a privilege having someone like her in the locker room and available to us.

As a veteran, have you taken the new faces under your wing to help them acclimate to the wild world of pro wrestling?

It is definitely a whole new world. You know I’m kind of selfish. I don’t help too many people unless I see something in them. You might see me help somebody out as the season goes on. I can’t give away too much. I’m more of a sit back and watch and if someone asks me, then I might help them. It depends on how I’m feeling that day.

You’re known for being outspoken in the ring. Who has helped you along the way in building those mic skills? You feel you believe what you’re saying.

That’s the key to a promo. You believe what you’re saying. I honestly had the great honor and privilege of being trained and mentored by Tracy Smothers, who is one of the best on the microphone ever. It definitely goes back to the foundation. Tracy Smothers, working with Mickie Knuckles, Brian Knobbs, Ohio Valley Wrestling. I would say my ability. And through college and school, I was doing speech and drama, and forensics. I’m not one who has been shy with a mic in my hand. Having the confidence to do it and knowing where all the trainers at OVW having helped me out.

You mention OVW. Do you see WOW partnering and building relationships with other wrestling companies like others have?

No, I don’t think WOW is going to partner just because with Ohio Valley Wrestling they have males, and females. What we are really about is empowering and uplifting women. We’re the only all-women wrestling company to have a national, worldwide, footprint. I’m grateful for Ohio Valley Wrestling. I don’t see a partnership coming. I definitely wouldn’t be surprised if OVW’s girls are scouted by WOW.

Is there anyone from the outside you want to come into WOW?

Mickie Knuckles. There are a few, but maybe they’re coming in and you don’t know it yet.

Speaking of which you had that big win with Ice Cold and Foxxy Fierce, demanding being involved in the tag team tournament. We might be seeing a new partner emerge. Can we expect a new partner to appear?

Definitely. I’m going to pick a partner, force people to be my partner, and talk them into being my partner. I will find someone to stand on the apron. You can expect me to be searching.

The story was built with you and Selina Majors. There is a bond and history there. Do you expect to see her in the ring for WOW again, either opponent or on your side?

I don’t know, but it would be amazing if she did. I might be a little upset with her. I like to tag with her, but she bailed on me. It depends on my mood that day. It would be cool to tag with her again and make Southern Pride the tag team champions. But then again I might be in a nasty mood and am like you bailed on me after I traveled to California on a bus. I want to fight you. I don’t know. We’ll see.

