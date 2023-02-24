Backstage News On Which Matches Could Main Event WrestleMania 39

WWE has switched to a two-night schedule for WrestleMania since 2020, which means that we get to see not one but two Mania main events every year now.

It’s almost certain that the match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will be one of the main events this year, but the place for the other marquee match is not fixed yet.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on this in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He revealed which match could be the second main event for WrestleMania 39.

Meltzer mentioned how both the nights last year were headlined by men. Due to political reasons, there is a feeling within the company that night 1 of the show should be main evented by female stars this year.

The SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley is the favorite for this spot, compared to the bout between Bianca Belair and Asuka for the Raw Women’s Title.

The other possible main event is the expected tag team match between The Usos and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Titles.

The main event of WrestleMania 38 night 1 featured the in-ring return of Stone Cold Steve Austin, who faced Kevin Owens in an impromptu match. Night 2 saw Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Title against Brock Lesnar.

