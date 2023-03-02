Potential Spoiler on WrestleMania 39 Celebrity Appearance

WWE may have revealed a surprise celebrity appearance for WrestleMania 39.

We’re just one month out from WWE’s biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. It’s all scheduled to go down Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

On Wednesday, WWE revealed a new promotional poster for the event. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are featured most prominently, with over a dozen Superstars featured below.

You’ve got Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul and wait, is that Snoop Dogg? Why yes, it is, that’s WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg. WWE has yet to announce Snoop’s involvement, but something is brewing.

Celebrity Involvement For WrestleMania 39

It seems WWE will be looking to have celebrities involved in this year’s WrestleMania. Last year, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that WWE wanted to get several celebrity involvements for the event. However, the report didn’t share who the WWE wanted.

A celebrity that could appear on the show is Latin superstar Bad Bunny, who has competed in WWE. On the Masked Man Show on Dec. 1, 2022, Kazeem Famuyide shared that he heard that WWE wanted to have Bad Bunny challenge Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. However, it seems the company is leaning towards a father vs. son match at the event. It’s still possible for Bad Bunny to appear, but he may not wrestle.

Regarding Snoop Dogg, fans may remember that he was involved in the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party on Aug. 11, 2022. At the event, WWE gave him a gold WWE Championship, which other celebrities have been seen with the title after he “lost” it. Its possible fans will Snoop Dogg and his title involved at WrestleMania 39.

What celebrity would you want to appear at this year’s WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments.