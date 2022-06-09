Wrestler Done With AEW for Now

KiLynn King is no longer working for AEW at least for now.

King did an interview with Fightful and confirmed that she was done with All Elite Wrestling after spending two years there and working dozens of matches.

The promotion didn’t offer her a new contract so she let them know that she was very appreciative for them giving her a chance but wanted to explore some different paths, as well as help, make an impression in wrestling somewhere else.

Billy Gunn, who works as a producer/wrestler for the promotion, told her that the door remains open. She said that she was very grateful for her time there, and hopes she can return in the future. She is not under a full-time contract with NWA and is still a free agent.

King stated that when she was booked to go over in her matches despite originally being brought in as an enhancement talent was a shock to her. After she got her first win in AEW, she thought they were getting a look at the TNA veteran Lei’D Tapa, but Dustin Rhodes told her that she was winning, then it just kept happening.

King will challenge Kamille for the NWA Women’s Title at the Alwayz Ready pay-per-view this Saturday that will air on FITE TV at 7 pm EST with the price tag of $24.99.