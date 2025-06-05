Wrestler Jayden Steele Charged With Kidnapping In Florida

Professional wrestler Jordan Williams, 34, known in the ring as Jayden Steele, has been charged with felony kidnapping and multiple assault charges. His alleged victim reportedly left a desperate note begging for help in a Jersey Mike’s restroom in Navarre, Florida, on May 27, 2025, according to NBC 15 News.

Authorities state Williams has a history of domestic violence. An employee, Eleanor Coffee, found the note, which pleaded: “Please help me… I need you to call the police… He controls my phone… Please help get me home! HELP!”

The note provided an address and warned that Williams’ parents might alert him if police approached directly. Investigators used this information and surveillance footage to locate the victim at a residence on file for Williams.

She was found with visible injuries and hospitalized for suspected broken bones. The alleged victim reported months of isolation, repeated assaults, and threats involving weapons.

Williams reportedly faces charges including felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony kidnap, and felony battery strangulation. He pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance on May 29th and is being held without bond in Santa Rosa County Jail.