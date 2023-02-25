Wrestler to Make AEW Debut in Face of the Revolution Ladder Match on Dynamite

AEW has announced several things for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite including the debut of a wrestler.

Komander will make his AEW debut in the Face of the Revolution ladder match on the show. He will be taking on Konosuke Takeshita, Ortiz, Action Andretti, Sammy Guevara, Powerhouse Hobbs, Eddie Kingston, and AR Fox in the bout.

The winner of the match will get a shot at the TNT Title, currently held by Samoa Joe who will be on commentary for the match.

Kommander, a 24-year-old high-flyer, has worked for AAA, Lucha Memes, MDA, Pro Wrestling Mexico, EMLL, and WAR City.

Also announced for the show include Orange Cassidy will defend the All-Atlantic title against Big Bill, Hook vs. Matt Hardy in an FTW Title match, Toni Storm vs. Riho, and Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon.