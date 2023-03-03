Wrestlers ‘Frustrated’ After Going Unused At Ring of Honor TV Tapings

Ring of Honor is back and filming weekly content once more, but the promotion has left several wrestlers ‘frustrated.’

This past weekend saw ROH create content for their weekly programming with the first episode airing last night.

ROH was purchased by Tony Khan a year ago this month and hosted a handful of Pay-Per-View events ahead of this week’s relaunch.

Frustrated

Several people were flown in for last weekend’s Ring of Honor tapings, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports.

It is noted that a lot of wrestlers canceled their weekend bookings on the indies to work the ROH tapings, but did not go used.

While the unused talent was paid (reportedly more than what they would have earned at the indie events) it is reported that there was “frustration” among the talent who weren’t used.

One independent promoter told WON that he lost four of his top guys and none of them got used on the ROH tapings.

While the promoter said he did not have an issue with the wrestlers taking the ROH booking, he added that they really should have been used.

Dak Draper was one name who was backstage and not used.

Title Feud

Not everyone made it onto the first Ring of Honor show of this new era, but Eddie Kingston did make his presence felt.

After ‘quitting’ AEW following this week’s episode of Dynamite, Kingston appeared after the main event match between ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and AR Fox.

Kingston made it clear to Castagnoli (who he has spoken negatively about prior to the Swissman’s AEW arrival) that he plans on taking the ROH World Championship.