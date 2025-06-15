Wrestling World Honors Dads For Father’s Day 2025

Father’s Day is upon us, a day where people share their gratitude to dads and father figures in their lives. On X, WWE Superstar Chad Gable thanked his father for making sure he never quit on his wrestling dreams.
AEW President Tony Khan paid tribute to his father Shad, sharing an image of the pair enjoying glasses of champagne.
MJF also got in on the dad love, though not for his actual father. Highlighting his upcoming role in Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2, MJF gave a shout-out to his movie dad, played by Adam Sandler.
WWE NXT’s Lexis King may not carry his father’s name on screen, but made clear that he wants to keep the spirit of the ‘Loose Cannon’ Brian Pillman alive every time he gets in the ring.
And Charlotte Flair paid tribute to her iconic father, which earned a response by the Dirtiest Player in the Game.
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads from all of us here at SEScoops.