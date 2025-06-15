Wrestling World Honors Dads For Father’s Day 2025

Father’s Day is upon us, a day where people share their gratitude to dads and father figures in their lives. On X, WWE Superstar Chad Gable thanked his father for making sure he never quit on his wrestling dreams.

The man that continues to set the standard.



The guy who drove me to wrestling practices/tournaments for 20 years.



The guy who built me the best backyard wrestling ring you’ve laid eyes and still follows me to watch me perform in WWE.



Happy Fathers Day. Love you, man. pic.twitter.com/x4JFZ7LbMu — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) June 15, 2025

AEW President Tony Khan paid tribute to his father Shad, sharing an image of the pair enjoying glasses of champagne.

Happy Father’s Day to my great Dad!

Happy Father’s Day to all of the great dads! pic.twitter.com/fnYz6Pz901 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 15, 2025

MJF also got in on the dad love, though not for his actual father. Highlighting his upcoming role in Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2, MJF gave a shout-out to his movie dad, played by Adam Sandler.

WWE NXT’s Lexis King may not carry his father’s name on screen, but made clear that he wants to keep the spirit of the ‘Loose Cannon’ Brian Pillman alive every time he gets in the ring.

Happy Father’s Day dad!



I’d like to convince myself that me being active in this business in some way spurred this to happen…



Since day one it’s always been my goal to keep your name alive!



Happy Father’s Day everyone,



and



Long Live Brian Pillman ???? pic.twitter.com/qzvi9JZVqr — King (@LexisKingWWE) June 15, 2025

And Charlotte Flair paid tribute to her iconic father, which earned a response by the Dirtiest Player in the Game.

Thank You! Love You So Much! ?? https://t.co/DcihMM8tbv — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 15, 2025

