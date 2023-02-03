Wrestling Revolver: A Night at the MOXbury Results

Wrestling Revolver held their live event, A Night at the MOXbury on Feb. 2 at the Calumet Center in Dayton, OH.

The event featured a mix of talent from Impact Wrestling, All Elite Wrestling, and other independent promotions. The card had the Revolver World Champion Steve Maclin defend the title against Crash Jaxon. AEW’s Wheeler Yuta also competed at the event against JT Dunn. AEW talent Jon Moxley acted as the host of the show.

A Night at the MOXbury went live on FITE+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. Wrestling fans can watch the event live or on Video on Demand by subscribing to FITE+ for $4.99. Wrestling Revolver also allowed the option to buy the pay-per-view without a subscription for $11.99.

A Night at the MOXbury (2/2) Quick Results

The event opened with Moxley coming out to greet the crowd. He promoted the rest card and gave credit to the wrestlers competing. After he finished talking, it cut to the opening of the first match.