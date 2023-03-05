Wrestling Revolver will hold its live event, Drip, on March 4 at the Horizon Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

The event will have a mix of talent from Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and other independent promotions. The card has Revolver World Champion Steve Maclin defending his title against Rich Swann in an Iowa Street Fight. Both wrestlers work for Impact Wrestling but can compete for independent promotions. Another match on the card will have The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Ace Austin defending their Revolver World Tag Team Championships against The Rascalz’s Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz and The Second Gear Crew’s Matthew Justice and Mance Warner.

The event will stream live on FITE for their subscription service, FITE+, for free. To subscribe, fans wanting to watch the card and other Wrestling Revolver events must pay 7.99.

If you would like more results for this week’s events in wrestling, please check back on our results section. Check here for live results for Wrestling Resolver: Drip, as we will have updates.

Wrestling Revolver: Drip Results