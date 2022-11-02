Ex-WWE Writer Suggests The Rock’s 2023 Filming Break may not be for WWE Return

Will The Rock return to WWE in early 2023 to have the long-awaited WrestleMania showdown with Roman Reigns?

That has been the question a ton of fans have been asking, and one that certainly seems possible.

Both Rock and Reigns have teased the match, and it was during an episode of Young Rock that it was teased a match that big could only happen at WrestleMania.

Not Returning?

Earlier this year, it was reported that The Rock’s usually full filming schedule is free for the first quarter of 2023.

Many have taken this as a sign that the Brahma Bull will return to WWE and have a program with the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Speaking to SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall, ex-WWE Head Writer and close friend of The Rock Brian Gewirtz gave another possible suggestion.

“I saw an internet report at one point saying ‘Oh The Rock’s not shooting any movies in February.’ I don’t know if he is or not but he is launching with Dany [Garcia] a gigantic football league so that might take some time too.”

Gewirtz was with WWE for years and now works as part of The Rock’s ‘Seven Bucks Productions.

The XFL

The “gigantic football league” Gewirtz is referring to is the XFL, which is looking to kick-off in early 2023.

The league, originally the creation of Vince McMahon, was purchased by The Rock and business partner Dany Garcia in 2020.

This will be the third attempt at the league after the first in 2000 lasted just one season due to low ratings.

The second attempt in 2020 was forced to end early due to the Covid-19 pandemic.