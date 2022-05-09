WWE 2K19 and WWE 2K20 Servers to be Shut Down

The servers for WWE 2K19 and WWE 2K20 are to be shut down next month.

In a statement on the official WWE Games Twitter account, it was noted that the servers will be taken offline on June 30 with all online functions being terminated.

This includes online matches and Community Creations, where fans are able to upload their own custom Superstars, titles, and arenas for others to use.

The decision to take these servers offline was so that those involved can turn their “full focus toward supporting WWE 2K22.”

? Attention WWE 2K community: On June 30, 2022, we will sunset support for WWE 2K19 & WWE 2K20 servers. This includes all online functions, such as online matches & Community Creations. We are turning our full focus toward supporting #WWE2K22. Thanks for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/vOJ06AA9iy — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) May 9, 2022

The long road to WWE 2K22

After the dismal launch of WWE 2K20 in late 2019, WWE and 2K Games took a year longer with their next installment, effectively canceling the WWE 2K21 game.

WWE 2K22 was meant to launch in late 2021 but was delayed by the developers who had to update the game to reflect WWE’s roster cuts.

It was reported that the relationship between WWE and 2K had grown strained with WWE 2K22 being seen as a ‘make or break’ game for both parties.

It was reported in March that WWE had been speaking to EA Games about a possible new partner if WWE 2K22 was poorly received.

WWE 2K22 has been met with positive reviews from both fans and critics and earned a 7/10 by SEScoops‘ own Tyriece Simon.