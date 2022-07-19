WWE 2K22 DLC Pack with Logan Paul, RVD & More Just Dropped (Trailer)

A trailer has been released for WWE 2K22’s latest additional paid content, “The Whole Dam Pack.”

WWE 2K22 has been out in physical and digital stores since March. 2K Games has been releasing additional paid content for the game.

What’s Included?

The latest DLC pack drops today (July 19) on the PSN Store, Xbox Live, and Steam. Included in this pack are Rob Van Dam, Xia Li, Commander Azeez, LA Knight, Sarray, musician MGK, and Logan Paul.

2K Games is promoting this as the final DLC pack for WWE 2K22.

Here is part of the press release from 2K Games:

“Whether rocking out, creating controversy, or soaring through the sky, all eyes will be on you with WWE® 2K22’s The Whole Dam Pack, available today. The fifth and final DLC pack* is headlined by pop culture icon Machine Gun Kelly, social media megastar Logan Paul, and high-flying, hard-hitting WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam. Also included in the pack are LA Knight, Xia Li, Commander Azeez and Sarray. All seven Superstars also come with MyFACTION EVO cards, which can be upgraded through gameplay in the MyFACTION game mode.”

Here’s the special launch trailer: