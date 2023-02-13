WWE 2K23: Complete Roster of Playable Characters at Launch

2K Games has announced the complete roster for the WWE 2K23 video game.

The game is slated to be released on March 17, 2023. Fans who pre-order the standard edition of the game early will be able to play as Bad Bunn. Those who get the Deluxe or Icon editions will have access to the game on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

John Cena is the game’s cover star and will be featured on the front of each edition of the video game.

Legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Macho Man Randy Savage will be part of the roster. Of course, top stars such as Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Brock Lesnar will be featured.

The Roster