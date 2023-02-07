WWE 2K23 Director: AEW Fight Forever Will Drive Us to be Better

AEW‘s much-anticipated debut into the world of console gaming will strive those working at WWE 2K to be better, it has been claimed.

Next month will see the launch of WWE 2K23, the latest installment in the franchise and sequel to last year’s successful 2K22.

Prior to 2K22, WWE’s previous game WWE 2K20, had received universal panning, with reports that WWE’s relationship with 2K on the rocks.

The Gaming Wars

While WWE’s relationship with 2K is seemingly back on track, AEW is yet to release its Fight Forever video game.

First announced in late 2020, a playable teaser has been used at gaming events, but fans are still far from getting their hands on a completed copy.

While speaking with WCCF Tech, WWE 2K23 Creative Director Lynell Jinks addressed the competition AEW Fight Forever brings.

“I love competition. I started on NBA 2K, I spent 10 years on it, and at that time, we were going against NBA Inside Drive. Then we were going against [NBA] ShootOut and NBA Live, and every year, we would look at what they did and be, like, “that’s interesting” or “they did this better than us.” That only makes our games better.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing what they’re gonna do that’s going to drive us to be even stronger.” Lynell Jinks.

“Same thing you can say about wrestling in general — having competition, to me, it’s no coincidence that the storylines [in WWE] have been the best they’ve been in a long time. I think it’s because of that competition. It’s the same with video games. I’m looking forward to seeing what they’re gonna do that’s going to drive us to be even stronger.”

AEW Fight Forever

With an eight-digit investment into their gaming department (at least $10 million) a lot is riding on the success of Fight Forever.

The game will feature wrestling game staples, including singles matches, tag matches, ladder matches and battle royales, as well as more unique match types including the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch and Intergender wrestling.

The game will feature a full creation suite, including wrestlers, movesets, entrances, and arenas and a career mode will allow players to take their own created wrestler

Despite initially being scheduled for a 2022 release date, no release date is now known for AEW Fight Forever.

h/t – 411 Mania