New WWE 2K23 Gameplay Trailer features WarGames

2K Games has released a new gameplay trailer for WWE 2K23, this time showing the video game debut of an NXT star and what WarGames, a fan favorite match, looks like in the virtual world.

The game is still a month away, but this new trailer highlights Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, John Cena, The Undertaker, and Bad Bunny. It also features the details gone into making WarGames look as real as possible.

WarGames

WarGames is making its WWE video game debut this year after the company brought back the match type in 2017 for NXT. Although WWE first used WarGames on the main roster for last year’s Survivor Series event, the match will only be able to take place in one WarGames arena modeled after the 2021 event.

Also, NXT’s Cora Jade and Alba Fyre are featured as Jade hit Fyre with a Glory Bomb. It should be noted that it looks like she will have her babyface gimmick in the game, which marks her video game debut.

The game is slated to be released on March 17, 2023. Fans who pre-order the standard edition of the game early will be able to play as Bad Bunny and those get the Deluxe or Icon editions will have access to the game on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.