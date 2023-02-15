WWE 2K23 Soundtrack Revealed, Curated by John Cena

2K has unveiled the official soundtrack for the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game, due out next month.

The 12-track list is curated by John Cena himself, who has been given the title of Executive Soundtrack Producer for the ‘Even Stronger’ soundtrack.

Featuring a collection of songs from some of the biggest artists in the world today, fans can check out this Even Stronger soundtrack today on Apple Music.

Here’s the official track list:

Metallica – “Sad But True”

Bizarrap & Quevedo – “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”

Doja Cat – “Vegas”

Luciano – “SUVs”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Can’t Stop”

Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby – “Ramen & OJ”

HARDY – “JACK”

Bullet for My Valentine – “No More Tears To Cry”

Dei V ft. Omar Courtz – “Dame Lu”

Letdown. – “Shipwreck”

IDLES – “Grounds”

Post Malone ft. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott – “Take What You Want”

WWE 2K23 will be released on March 14, 2023 for Playstation, XBox and PC.