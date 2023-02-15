WWE 2K23 Soundtrack Revealed, Curated by John Cena

2K has unveiled the official soundtrack for the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game, due out next month.
The 12-track list is curated by John Cena himself, who has been given the title of Executive Soundtrack Producer for the ‘Even Stronger’ soundtrack.
Featuring a collection of songs from some of the biggest artists in the world today, fans can check out this Even Stronger soundtrack today on Apple Music.
Here’s the official track list:
- Metallica – “Sad But True”
- Bizarrap & Quevedo – “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”
- Doja Cat – “Vegas”
- Luciano – “SUVs”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Can’t Stop”
- Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby – “Ramen & OJ”
- HARDY – “JACK”
- Bullet for My Valentine – “No More Tears To Cry”
- Dei V ft. Omar Courtz – “Dame Lu”
- Letdown. – “Shipwreck”
- IDLES – “Grounds”
- Post Malone ft. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott – “Take What You Want”
WWE 2K23 will be released on March 14, 2023 for Playstation, XBox and PC.