HomeNewsWWE News

WWE 2K23 Soundtrack Revealed, Curated by John Cena

By Michael Reichlin
WWE 2K23 Soundtrack

2K has unveiled the official soundtrack for the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game, due out next month.

The 12-track list is curated by John Cena himself, who has been given the title of Executive Soundtrack Producer for the ‘Even Stronger’ soundtrack.

Featuring a collection of songs from some of the biggest artists in the world today, fans can check out this Even Stronger soundtrack today on Apple Music.

Here’s the official track list:

  • Metallica – “Sad But True”
  • Bizarrap & Quevedo – “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”
  • Doja Cat – “Vegas” 
  • Luciano – “SUVs”
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Can’t Stop”
  • Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby – “Ramen & OJ”
  • HARDY – “JACK”
  • Bullet for My Valentine – “No More Tears To Cry”
  • Dei V ft. Omar Courtz – “Dame Lu”
  • Letdown. – “Shipwreck”
  • IDLES – “Grounds”
  • Post Malone ft. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott – “Take What You Want”

WWE 2K23 will be released on March 14, 2023 for Playstation, XBox and PC.

0 Comments
Related Articles
Latest Wrestling News

A leading source for Wrestling News since 2004. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.