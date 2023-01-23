WWE 2K23 to Feature Cena’s The Prototype, Batista’s Leviathan and OVW-Era Lesnar & Orton

More details regarding WWE‘s upcoming 2K23 video game that was officially announced on Monday morning.

Before the game’s official reveal, John Cena had teased his potential involvement on his Instagram by sharing a blank cover of the game. He will be the game’s cover star and its three different editions – Standard, Deluxe, and Icon.

Pre-order for WWE 2K23 is now available before the game’s official launch on March 17th. By shelling out the money now, it will grant fans three-day early access starting March 14th.

The Hype

It was touted that “WWE 2K23 features several franchise advancements, including a unique new take on the 2K Showcase, the WWE 2K introduction of the fan-favorite WarGames, and expansions to several marquee game modes.”

Fans can also look forward to the “Incredibly realistic graphics, animations, camera angles and lighting, plus accessible controls and a new optional pinning mechanic will add to the highly immersive experience.”

The Icon Edition will be available for $119.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It will feature something special to celebrate 20 years of John Cena’s WWE career, the Ruthless Aggression Pack. It will feature John Cena’s early “Prototype” character and “Leviathan” Batista, developmental rookie versions of Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton.

These are some of the biggest names in recent memory that WWE has developed from its rookie system in OVW at the time. Shelton Benjamin was also part of this star-studded class.

Game Details

: Conquering John Cena in the ring is an accolade few Superstars can claim. In an unprecedented twist on the 2K Showcase, players will step into the boots of several of Cena’s toughest competitors with one goal in mind: defeat the man who will “Never Give Up.” Spanning his 20-year WWE career and narrated by Cena himself, this interactive sports entertainment documentary uses 2K’s unique Slingshot Tech for a seamless transition from gameplay to live-action footage to bring pivotal moments in each match to life. WarGames: The fan-favorite, chaotic and action-packed WarGames makes its debut in WWE 2K23 and delivers heart-pounding 3v3 and 4v4 single player or multiplayer mayhem inside two side-by-side rings, surrounded by a double steel cage.

: Now featuring more GMs to choose from – or a player’s own custom GM creation – as well as additional show options, multiple seasons, expanded match cards, and more match types for up to four players. Players draft a roster, manage budgets, sign free agents, choose various match types, arena locations, production elements and more, with the goal of beating a rival GM in weekly ratings battles. MyFACTION : Now featuring online multiplayer action, the team-building mode in which players collect, manage, and upgrade an array of WWE Superstars and Legends to create their ultimate four-person factions returns. Players can now take their faction online and compete for global dominance, or compete in Weekly Towers and Faction Wars, while new themed card packs and goals roll out regularly throughout the year**.

: Aspiring Superstars walk through the curtain for their WWE debut in MyRISE and shape their career with the decisions made along the way. Featuring distinct men’s and women’s division storylines and the ability to import custom created Superstars, players journey from the humble beginnings of a rookie, to being immortalized as a WWE Legend. Universe: The ultimate WWE Universe sandbox that puts players in charge of their own version of WWE, from Superstar rosters, feuds, champions, weekly shows, and Premium Live Events! Updates to Universe include a reworked story system and more.

Additional confirmed playable characters: Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan (Hollywood Hogan), Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley.