WWE & AEW Talent to Release ‘Can’t Stop Da Party’ Track Soon

Fans of Xavier Woods’ popular UpUpDownDown YouTube channel will soon get to hear the group’s single ‘Can’t Stop Da Party.’

Da Party consists of Woods, former WWE Superstar and current trainer Tyler Breeze, Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, and AEW‘s Adam Cole.

On Twitter, Cole shared an image of the four members and said it is just two more days before the track’s release.

Given that the tweet was released yesterday, that means that ‘Can’t Stop Da Party’ will drop at some point tomorrow.

Fans can find out more information on how to purchase the track by clicking here.

Harley Cameron

Harley Cameron, who has performed with Shotzi and Scarlett, will feature in the track set to be released on Monday.

All four members of Da Party have proven themselves in the ring, and while Woods can hold his own on the trombone, none are known for their singing.

In addition to the foursome, the track will feature Harley Cameron, who is a wrestler/singer.

Cameron worked with Shotzi and Scarlett last October for a cover of ‘I Put a Spell on You’ and produced the theme song for The IInspiration in Impact Wrestling.

Da Party

The quartet of Woods, Breeze, Castagnoli, and Cole were highlights of UpUpDownDown for years, but the group’s run was cut short by factors outside of their control.

Breeze was released from WWE in 2021, and Cole would choose not to re-sign with the company shortly after.

In October 2022, members of Da Party teased a reunion and in November, streamed on Twitch for their first time playing together since Cole’s departure.