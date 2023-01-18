WWE and AEW Stars Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe

Wrestling world has been left in shock after the sudden passing of Jay Briscoe. One-half of the ROH tag champs passed away in a car accident earlier on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old had been one of the longest-tenured ROH employees. He made his debut for the company in 2002 and competed for them regularly until this year.

Wrestling personalities from across the globe have been mourning the loss of the wrestling veteran ever since the news was confirmed by Tony Khan.

WWE chief content officer Triple H took on his Twitter to pay tribute to the late star. He noted how Jay Briscoe had developed a deep connection with fans across the globe:

An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 18, 2023

FTR‘s Cash Wheeler, who had several matches with the Briscoes in the past year tweeted that he doesn’t have words to describe what he is feeling:

I’ve been in tears since I heard the news. I just don’t have the words. Rest in Peace Jay. — Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) January 18, 2023

WWE star Cody Rhodes mentioned that he didn’t know Jay very well but he understood instantly that the ROH star was a family man:

I didn’t interact much with him, but upon meeting Jay I instantly understood something about him…his family was his everything. All the love in the world to them this evening. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2023

Christopher Daniels who has also had several stints with ROH in his career noted that the late star was a tremendous brother and father:

Jay Briscoe was one of the toughest men I ever had the privilege of sharing a ring with, as well as being a tremendous brother, father, and man. I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to know him and wrestle him as often as I did. Rest in Peace, Jay, I love you.#RIPJayBriscoe pic.twitter.com/6ZxNfgPcmw — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 18, 2023

Others who have paid tribute to Jay Briscoe include Tommy Dreamer, Brandi Rhodes, Nick Jackson, Gunther and many more. You can check out their posts below:

RIP to the homie Jay Briscoe. Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso.?@SussexCoChicken #DemBoyz — The Usos (@WWEUsos) January 18, 2023

Please pray for @jaybriscoe84’s family. Trust me this is worse than you think. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 18, 2023

On behalf of the @WWENXT community, I would like to express our condolences to the Briscoe family for their loss. — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 18, 2023

I'm deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Jay Briscoe. He was always the kindest to me during my time in ROH. My heart goes out to the entire family. I don't have the right words but I just wanted to say that he was such a good man. ? — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 18, 2023

I've known Jay Briscoe since he was a fan

Watched him become an amazing wrestler, best tag team & realest promo guy

I was going to text him yesterday about the cost of eggs and I didnt

I wish I did

Whenever I saw them I'd say

Luv me some Briscoes

Prayers for his family pic.twitter.com/aTaQRTjilX — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 18, 2023

Rest in Peace, Jay Briscoe ?? — GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) January 18, 2023

I cannot even begin to process this right now. I loved everything about my friend Jay Briscoe. His passion. His drive. His presence. Our wars in the ring. Most importantly, how much he loved his family. I am literally sick to my stomach… pic.twitter.com/XNK5ZHlqxu — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe showed me respect and love when everyone told me he wouldn't. If you knew Jay, you knew he would uplift everyone in that locker room regardless of whatever world they came to wrestling from. The best. Rest easy, brother. — EFFY (@EFFYlives) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe was a wonderful human being and he loved his family so much. So much. He was so proud of them. Rest with God my friend. — DIJAK (@TBARRetribution) January 18, 2023

RIP Jay Briscoe.



You have left many great matches in Japan. You are still in the memories of Japanese fans. https://t.co/Sgfj574VbK — Konosuke Takeshita ????? (@Takesoup) January 18, 2023

I don’t have the words. I liked him a lot. Nothing but great memories. RIP Jay. ?? — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 18, 2023