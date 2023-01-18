WWE and AEW Stars Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe

Wrestling world has been left in shock after the sudden passing of Jay Briscoe. One-half of the ROH tag champs passed away in a car accident earlier on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old had been one of the longest-tenured ROH employees. He made his debut for the company in 2002 and competed for them regularly until this year.
Wrestling personalities from across the globe have been mourning the loss of the wrestling veteran ever since the news was confirmed by Tony Khan.
WWE chief content officer Triple H took on his Twitter to pay tribute to the late star. He noted how Jay Briscoe had developed a deep connection with fans across the globe:
FTR‘s Cash Wheeler, who had several matches with the Briscoes in the past year tweeted that he doesn’t have words to describe what he is feeling:
WWE star Cody Rhodes mentioned that he didn’t know Jay very well but he understood instantly that the ROH star was a family man:
Christopher Daniels who has also had several stints with ROH in his career noted that the late star was a tremendous brother and father:
Others who have paid tribute to Jay Briscoe include Tommy Dreamer, Brandi Rhodes, Nick Jackson, Gunther and many more. You can check out their posts below: