WWE Alum Bobby ‘Mo’ Horne In The ICU With Multiple Health Issues

Former WWE performer Bobby Horne is struggling with several health issues that have left him residing in an Intensive Care Unit. On Facebook, fellow WWE alum Leilani Kai shared that Horne is currently battling a blood infection and pneumnonia at this time.

I’ve known Bobby for many years — all the way back to our WWF days in the mid-’90s. We’ve worked a lot of shows together since then, and he’s always been the same kind-hearted, funny, and dependable person wherever we were — locker rooms, conventions, or long drives on the road. He’s going through a really tough time right now, battling a blood infection and pneumonia, and remains in the ICU. His wife Denise has been by his side every step of the way and has been sharing updates as he continues to fight and show small signs of improvement. Please keep Bobby and Denise in your prayers tonight. He’s a good man and a true friend to so many of us in wrestling.

Horne is best known for his time as ‘Mo’ of Men on a Mission, a rapping babyface group that arrived in the early 1990s. In 1994, Mo and Mabel captured the WWF Tag Team Championships during a tour of the UK, though lost the titles days later. In 1995, Mo became ‘Sir Mo’ after Mabel won that year’s King of the Ring tournament.

This current stint in the ICU is sadly not Horne’s first medical issue. In 2018, Horne required a kidney transplant and was told he’d need anti-rejection medication for the rest of his life. 2022 saw Horne struggle with a liver transplant and battle COVID, the latter of which led to him spending time in the ICU.

We here at SEScoops would like to wish Horne the very best at this difficult time.