WWE Alum Scotty 2 Hotty Gets Engaged At Disney Family Farm

Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty is officially off the market as the former Tag Team Champion is now engaged to be married. On Facebook, Scotty shared that he and his bride-to-be got engaged at the Disney Family Farm.

Scotty is best known for his time in WWE, where he was part of the company from 1997 to 2007. During that tenure, he held the WWE Tag Team Championships, the WWE World Tag Team Championships, and the Light Heavyweight Championships. In 2016, he returned as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center and would remain in the role until November 2021, when he asked for his release.

Scotty isn’t the only wrestler preparing to take the bold step into marriage. In May of this year, Big E shared that he is engaged to Kris Yim, the sister of Michin. Mere weeks after her WWE release, Katana Chance announced her engagement in July. Over in AEW, Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor got engaged in June, with Ospreay making the news official on social media.

We here at SEScoops would like to congratulate Scotty and his fiancée on this joyous ocassion.